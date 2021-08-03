Save 50% on Aukey’s RGB mechanical gaming keyboard at new all-time low of $18

Aukey is offering its Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switches for $17.99 when you apply code 50DEAL at checkout. Shipping is free for orders over $25. As the code implies, that’ll slash a full 50% off the usual $36 fare, marking a new all-time low at $14 under our previous mention. Perfect for gamers trying to upgrade on a budget, this mechanical keyboard features tactile Blue switches and a durable, water-resistant build. You’ll also find 6-zone RGB backlighting here, with nine pre-programmed lighting presets and two programmable options as well. Ratings are still rolling in on this one, but it is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Hit the jump for more options.

While there’s certainly no beating today’s price for a mechanical keyboard, this popular PICTEK gaming mouse is only $12 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It touts an adjustable DPI of up to 7,200 and an ergonomic form-factor so you can keep up with the competition even during marathon sessions. Plus, you can take advantage of the seven programmable buttons and RGB backlighting on this one, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 800 gamers.

Head over to your best PC gaming deals guide for even more affordable ways to upgrade your battlestation. We just tracked some great deals on Acer’s 144Hz monitors with resolution up to 1440p, starting from only $170 shipped.

More about Aukey’s Mechanical Keyboard:

LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. Choose a preset effect or customize your configuration to match your computer setup

Blue Switches: The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. They have an incredible 50-million-keystroke lifespan, proven in testing

Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario

