Add Chefman’s Toast-Air Oven/Air Fryer combo to your kitchen arsenal for $90 (Reg. up to $150)

-
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $130+ $90

Amazon is now offering the 20-liter Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, this model typically fetches between $130 and as much as $150 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find. This 7-in-1 toaster oven is as great for countertop baking as it is for air frying just about anything the 20-liter capacity will support. The interior is large enough for a 5.5-pound chicken with features such as a variable temperature range from 200 to 450-degrees and a host of included accessories: broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

A more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the Mueller AeroHeat Convection Toaster Oven for $60 shipped at Amazon. It has a smaller internal capacity, but includes much of the same feature set as the deal above otherwise including even better ratings from over 560 Amazon customers. 

Today’s air fryer oven joins ongoing deals on Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker, these coffee makers from $19, and Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker/Air Fryer. We are also still tracking a wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale from just $8 as well as Flexispot’s electric standing desk at $250 alongside other models from $84. 

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions to air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm, as well as a temperature range from 200-450° F to set at the desired temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

C by GE RGB LED smart light bulb comes within pennies o...
This 9-in-1 surge protector adds USB-C to an outlet at ...
Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $1...
Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer returns to Ama...
Bring home Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac while it...
nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters now dow...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Mount $10 (Save 40...
Load up on Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets at Amazon:...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $25

Roast a 20-lb. turkey in Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven for $100 ($25 off)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Refresh your kettle today from $18.50 with these Amazon offers: 1.7L LED, goosenecks, more

$18.50+ Learn More
40% off

Macy’s takes 40-65% off handbags and backpacks: Kipling, Michael Kors, more

from $40 Learn More
Reg. $20

C by GE RGB LED smart light bulb comes within pennies of all-time low at $10 on Amazon

$10 Learn More
28% off

This 9-in-1 surge protector adds USB-C to an outlet at $13.50, more up to 28% off

From $13.50 Learn More

Hands-on: Nomad launches new MagSafe Mount Stand with simplistic all-metal design

46% off

Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

From $14 Learn More
40% off

Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer returns to Amazon low at $60 (Up to 40% off)

$60 Learn More