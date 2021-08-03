Add Chefman’s Toast-Air Oven/Air Fryer combo to your kitchen arsenal for $90 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the 20-liter Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, this model typically fetches between $130 and as much as $150 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find. This 7-in-1 toaster oven is as great for countertop baking as it is for air frying just about anything the 20-liter capacity will support. The interior is large enough for a 5.5-pound chicken with features such as a variable temperature range from 200 to 450-degrees and a host of included accessories: broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal would be something like the Mueller AeroHeat Convection Toaster Oven for $60 shipped at Amazon. It has a smaller internal capacity, but includes much of the same feature set as the deal above otherwise including even better ratings from over 560 Amazon customers.

Today’s air fryer oven joins ongoing deals on Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker, these coffee makers from $19, and Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker/Air Fryer. We are also still tracking a wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale from just $8 as well as Flexispot’s electric standing desk at $250 alongside other models from $84.

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Convection Oven and Air Fryer:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. This countertop convection oven is a useful tool in any busy kitchen with variable temperature controls and cooking functions to air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and warm, as well as a temperature range from 200-450° F to set at the desired temperature.

