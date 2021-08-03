GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off from just $10 + extra 10% off your purchase

The GAP Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting from just $10. Plus, you can save an extra 10% off regular price styles with code YOURS at checkout and sale styles are also extra 40% off with code DEAL. This is a perfect sale to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the GAPFit Tech Joggers that are currently marked down to $43 and originally sold for $60. These joggers are great for being active and can be worn for casual events as well. This style is lightweight and is available in five color options. The joggers are sweat-wicking and are infused with stretch for added comfort. The large pockets feature zippered as well, which is nice for storing essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

