Got $6.50? Then you can score this highly-rated tablet stand at a new all-time low (55% off)

Licheers (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Universal iPad and Tablet Stand for $6.75 Prime shipped when you apply code H5FWLANC at checkout. Listed for $15, that code knocks a whopping 55% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re an avid cook, reader, gamer, or just get tired of holding your tablet all the time, Licheers’ universal tablet stand is here to help. It can fit any size device between 4- and 13-inches, so it works with iPads, Kindle eBook readers, or even the Nintendo Switch. The sleek metal design is complemented by anti-slip foam pads, and the entire thing folds neatly for travel. Over 500 shoppers have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating. See more below.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a tablet stand for less than our lead deal. Reputable brands start their budget-friendly models at just about double what Licheers is offering, and similar models tend to go for at least $16. Though if you wanted to try something with a little more range, this Licheers iPad and iPhone holder offers an adjustable height of up to 13.4-inches. It’s not quite as budget-friendly, but the added height could make it a better option for some. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 850 customers.

Speaking of iPad accessories, iClever’s macOS-ready Bluetooth keyboard is down to $16.50. That’s a massive 45% off what it usually goes for, so you can enjoy multi-device connection and a 2-month rechargeable battery life at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked.

More on the Licheers Adjustable Tablet Stand:

Great desk accessories for the office and home. Easy to customize, supports both vertical and horizontal viewing while watching videos, reading, writing, cooking and so on. The tablet holder is made of an extremely high-strength, alloyed aluminum for greater strength and less weight. The classic and minimalist design is suitable for various occasions. The tablet stand applies to 4-13 inch devices, e.g. iPad 2019, iPad Air, iPad Pro 10.5/11/12.9, Surface Pro, Samsung Tablet. If the device is larger than 13 inches, just adjust it horizontally, it works well too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!