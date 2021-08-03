Score Apple’s latest 4K Intel iMac at a new all-time low of $749 (Save $750)

Quickshipelectronics (99.8% positive feedback) via eBay is offering the 21.5-inch 4K iMac i5/8GB/256GB for $749 shipped in open-box condition. Originally selling for $1,499, today’s stark 50% cut falls $200 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. As Apple’s latest Intel iMac, this 2019 model is a great way to enjoy some of Apple’s finest without breaking the bank on a new M1 machine. Ready for anything, it packs a breathtaking 4K Retina display alongside integrated AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics and a 6-core i5 processor for speeds up to 3.0GHz. You’ll also find an HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back panel. See more below.

To complete your new desk setup, I’d recommend throwing in this highly-rated bamboo monitor stand for $11.50. Not only does it sport a smart wood-stained look, but it comes with plenty of handy slots for your pens, smartphone, office supplies, and the like. There’s also ample space beneath for storing your keyboard and mouse, so you can enjoy an organized look in your office or study. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Although, the Apple peripheral deals don’t stop there. We’re also tracking some great savings on the iClever multi-device keyboard at 45% off, and Licheers’ popular universal tablet stand for just $6.50. So if you’re sporting a variety of Apple gear at home or on-the-go, our Mac accessories guide is a great place to find deals like these.

More on the 21.5-inch iMac:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. In addition to its 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, its display offers 1 billion colors at 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 4K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space by utilizing red-green phosphor LEDs that uniformly represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

