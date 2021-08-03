Sorel’s Summer Event offers boots, sneakers, sandals, more from $9 + free shipping

-
FashionSorel
40% off from $9

The Sorel Summer Sale offers up to 40% off sneakers, boots, sandals, and more from $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your fall shoes with the men’s Kezar Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $131 and originally sold for $175. These boots are available in three color options and are great for on or off the trail alike. The rigid outsole promotes traction and it also has a cushioned insole for added comfort. They’re completely waterproof and the sides feature elastic bands that make it easy to pull on and off. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sorel customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Sorel below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Tilly’s Back to School Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Converse, Vans, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sorel

About the Author

GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off fro...
Lululemon’s August markdowns offer up to 50% off ...
Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide...
Amazon’s offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack f...
Land a rare off-season deal on Carhartt’s Duck In...
Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select sty...
TOMS takes 35% off its best-selling sandals + up to 60%...
Cole Haan’s End of Summer Event takes up to 60% o...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

UGG’s back to school markdowns start from $35: Boots, slippers, sneakers, more

from $35 Learn More
35% off

TOMS takes 35% off its best-selling sandals + up to 60% off sale styles from $19

from $19 Learn More

Hands-on: Nomad launches new MagSafe Mount Stand with simplistic all-metal design

46% off

Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

From $14 Learn More
40% off

Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer returns to Amazon low at $60 (Up to 40% off)

$60 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2021 – iPhone 12 Pro/mini $129 off, Apple Smart Keyboard, more

Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions ahead of Halo Infinite launch + more

50% off

GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off from just $10 + extra 10% off your purchase

from $10 Learn More