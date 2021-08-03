Sorel’s Summer Event offers boots, sneakers, sandals, more from $9 + free shipping

The Sorel Summer Sale offers up to 40% off sneakers, boots, sandals, and more from $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your fall shoes with the men’s Kezar Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $131 and originally sold for $175. These boots are available in three color options and are great for on or off the trail alike. The rigid outsole promotes traction and it also has a cushioned insole for added comfort. They’re completely waterproof and the sides feature elastic bands that make it easy to pull on and off. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sorel customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Sorel below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Tilly’s Back to School Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Converse, Vans, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!