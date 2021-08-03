TP-Link Kasa 2K indoor camera with person detection + local storage hits $36 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa 2K Smart Indoor Camera for $35.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $45, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $32 last month. This camera delivers high-quality 2K live streaming and recording so you can easily capture what’s going on inside of your home. The 130-degree field-of-view, you’ll not only see crisp 2K visuals, but also be able to check out nearly the entire room at one time. Like normal, you’ll be able to store recordings in the cloud, but there’s also support for up to a 256GB microSD card for local video capture. Person detection uses “cutting-edge AI algorithms” so you know whether a notification is from either a person, standard motion, or sound. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could instead opt for the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam. While it drops the quality to 1080p from 2K, you’ll find that it offers many similar features to today’s lead deal at around $10 less. You’ll get both cloud and local recording, as well as AI person detection and more.

Need a way to view the camera feed while on-the-go? Well, right now you can save $75 on a pair of Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablets, with the ability to save up to 25%. Amazon’s tablets allow you to easily use voice commands to view the camera above, while also doubling as a media viewer and more. Head on over to Justin’s coverage to learn how to save.

TP-Link Kasa 2K Smart Indoor Camera features:

Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. 130-degree wide angle field of view. See, hear and speak to your family using 2-way audio through the Kasa app (iOS and Android) while live streaming with this wifi camera. 2-year warranty.

