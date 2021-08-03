Upgrade your Zoom calls with this 1080p HD webcam and ring light for $37 (Reg. $79)

Love them or hate them, video meetings are here to stay. If you want to look your best, the 1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light is an essential upgrade. You can get this neat accessory today for only $36.99 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if your laptop or PC has a built-in webcam, you might be a bit underwhelmed with the call experience. Poor image and sound quality can leave you struggling to communicate with friends and colleagues. If you regularly hop on video calls, there are many benefits to upgrading to a dedicated webcam.

This HD webcam proves the point. Operating at 1080p resolution, this clip-on device works with pretty much any computer — no software or drivers necessary. The lens focuses automatically, with a large aperture for excellent performance in all lighting.

Around the lens you will see an oval ring light. This has powerful LEDs to ensure your face is properly illuminated, and one-touch controls for adjusting the brightness. You have three different settings to choose from.

In terms of sound, the 1080p HD Webcam has an omnidirectional microphone with noise reduction. It should pick up your voice loud and clear, while cutting out the background distractions.

Aside from video calls, you can use this webcam for vlogs, live streaming, online classes, and more.

Order today for just $36.99 to get the 1080p HD Webcam at 53% off MSRP.

Want more? You can also grab two for $59.99 (Reg. $159), three for $84.99 (Reg. $239), and four for $109.99 (Reg. $319).

