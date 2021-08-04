Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: Elon Musk, biographies, memoirs, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a collection of eBooks. With deals starting from $1.99, this is a perfect chance to score some new digital reads for your upcoming road trip or beach adventure. Be sure to check out our Kindle buying guide and this deal on the all-new Fire 10 HD if you’re looking for a new E-reader as well. While today’s sale is focused on biographies and memoirs, you’ll also find some history titles, business-related publications, foodie books, and more with deep price drops. Head below for a closer look at today’s Gold Box eBook sale. 

Today’s Gold Box eBook sale:

Reading material deals don’t stop there though. We also have some holiday-worthy pricing available on Golf Digest and Dwell magazine subscriptions, along with some others, as well as today’s roundup of hardcover gaming books from $11. Just make sure you scoop up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies and dive into our new August 2021 Reading List for even more ideas to tuck into this summer. 

More on Elon Musk: The Quest for a Fantastic Future:

In Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, veteran technology journalist Ashlee Vance provides the first inside look into the extraordinary life and times of Silicon Valley’s most audacious entrepreneur. Written with exclusive access to Musk, his family and friends, the book traces the entrepreneur’s journey from a rough upbringing in South Africa to the pinnacle of the global business world.

