Bass Factory Outlet takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off select styles from $25

The Bass Factory Outlet takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off select styles when you apply promo code SCHOOL at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your shoes with deals on sneakers, loafers, boat shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Walter Penny Loafers that feature a timeless design that you can style for years to come. These loafers are currently marked down to $95 and originally sold for $145. They can be dressed up or down and look perfect when paired with school uniforms too. This style is available in several color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Bass Factory customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!