Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tales of the Neon Sea, LAYÒUT, and more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s price drop on Apple TV 4K, we are also seeing Apple Watch SE models up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8. But for now, it’s all about the apps and the most notable price drops from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Tales of the Neon Sea, Pocket Anatomy, LAYÒUT, Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Spend Stack: Budget Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Textograph Pro: Text on Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Size Optimizer: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Heads Up! Charades for Kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fashwire: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Tuner & Metronome: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Power Remote Pro: PPT Clicker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aphelian: $6 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Tales of the Neon Sea :

The vast sky city overhead obscures the sun, and the city’s neon lights never go out. With the booming of science and technology in the distant future, self-conscious robots and humans live together on this land. In this cyber city where punk and magnificence coexist, noises and tranquility chorus, our protagonist Rex runs a private detective agency. A former member of the police, he now makes a living on carrying out various commissions.

