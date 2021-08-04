Express cuts extra 50% off clearance with deals from $10: Dress apparel, jeans, more

Express takes extra 50% off clearance items with hundreds of styles just added. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50. A standout from this sale and a great option for transitioning into fall is the Soft Double Knit Bomber Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $50 off the original rate. This is a perfect layering piece that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The grey coloring is also very versatile and it’s machine washable as well. It’s currently available in all sizes and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

