Facebook’s Portal Plus falls to new low at $161 shipped (Reg. up to $279)

-
$161

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal Plus Smart Display for $161.21 shipped. With a list price of $279, it’s gone for $179 for the past month or so, and today’s deal beats our previous mention by $18 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re wanting to video call friends and family from Messenger, WhatsApp, or Zoom, Facebook’s Portal Plus makes it an easy task. The Smart Camera will automatically pan and zoom around to keep everyone in frame, making it an even easier hands-free experience. It also allows you to enjoy music from services like Spotify or Pandora, as well as view photos from Instagram and Facebook automatically. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking to expand your smart home in other ways? Well, Amazon’s Echo is a great choice as it delivers a smart experience with a built-in Zigbee hub. You can pick it up on Amazon for $100 right now, leaving an additional $61 in your pocket. Plus, while Facebook’s Portal Plus is a great video call device, Amazon’s Echo is an all around better smart home hub, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of smart home gear, did you see Google’s Nest Hub that’s on sale for $49? It’s currently down from its $90 normal going rate, with this discount marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While it doesn’t work within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, personally, I prefer Google Assistant for smart commands, which is what the Nest Hub uses for its platform.

More on the Facebook Portal Plus:

  • Easily video call with friends and family using your Messenger, WhatsApp or Zoom account, even if they don’t have Portal.
  • Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame, so you can catch up hands-free.
  • Hear and be heard. Smart Sound enhances your voice while minimizing unwanted background noise.
  • Experience even more together. Join or host a group call of up to 50 people with Messenger Rooms.

