Holiday-worthy pricing on Golf Digest magazine at just $2.50/yr. (88% off) + more from $4.50

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $2.50/yr.

DiscountMags has now launched a particularly notable mid-week sale featuring holiday worthy pricing on Golf Digest as well as Dwell magazine and more. You can now score 2-years of Golf Digest magazine for just $4.99 with free delivery and no sales tax to take you through this golfing season and right into next. Currently $40 for two years at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 88% off the going rate at just $2.50 per year. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked all year and a perfect time to lock-in or extend your existing subscription with a giant discount. Head below for more details. 

Golf Digest and more

Golf Digest “empowers golfers” with monthly content on “how to play, what to play and where to play.” From beginners to “low-handicappers,” it features how-to articles, in-depth and unbiased equipment rankings, and pieces from the pros including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. If you’re a golfer or know someone who is, this magazine doesn’t really get much more affordable than it is right now. 

You can browse through the rest of the mid-week offers right here for a great price drop on Dwell magazine and even more from $4.50 per year.

On top of today’s roundup of hardcover gaming books from $11, you’ll find all of the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies right here as well as our new August 2021 Reading List filled with page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more

More on Golf Digest magazine:

Golf Digest empowers the modern golfer, delivering monthly content on how to play, what to play and where to play. It speaks to golf enthusiasts of all abilities—from beginners to low-handicappers—helping them improve and enjoy the game more. Each month, Golf Digest provides “how-to” articles by an unparalleled team of the game’s top playing editors and teaching professionals, from Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson to Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean and Sean Foley. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: El...
Cult classics + new releases Blu-ray/4K from $10: Jaws,...
Apple’s latest movie sale discounts classics, fan-fav...
Stream 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Paramoun...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Apple heads into weekend with $8 or less international ...
Apple’s latest TV show sale offers rare discounts...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new Garmin Approach R10 simulates 42,000+ golf courses, captures 12 swing metrics, more

Back to school

Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: DARIUSBURST, Space Invaders, more

FREE+ Learn More

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Save 25%

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to $90 + Mario kits and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
1-year low

These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-year lows from $17.50 (Save 20%)

From $17.50 Learn More
80% off

Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: Elon Musk, biographies, memoirs, more

From $2 Learn More
New low

Latest LG gram packs Thunderbolt 4, 25.5-hours of battery life, much more at $501 off

$501 off Learn More