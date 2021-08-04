Holiday-worthy pricing on Golf Digest magazine at just $2.50/yr. (88% off) + more from $4.50

DiscountMags has now launched a particularly notable mid-week sale featuring holiday worthy pricing on Golf Digest as well as Dwell magazine and more. You can now score 2-years of Golf Digest magazine for just $4.99 with free delivery and no sales tax to take you through this golfing season and right into next. Currently $40 for two years at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 88% off the going rate at just $2.50 per year. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked all year and a perfect time to lock-in or extend your existing subscription with a giant discount. Head below for more details.

Golf Digest and more

Golf Digest “empowers golfers” with monthly content on “how to play, what to play and where to play.” From beginners to “low-handicappers,” it features how-to articles, in-depth and unbiased equipment rankings, and pieces from the pros including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. If you’re a golfer or know someone who is, this magazine doesn’t really get much more affordable than it is right now.

You can browse through the rest of the mid-week offers right here for a great price drop on Dwell magazine and even more from $4.50 per year.

On top of today’s roundup of hardcover gaming books from $11, you’ll find all of the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies right here as well as our new August 2021 Reading List filled with page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more.

More on Golf Digest magazine:

