These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-year lows from $17.50 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsHotelSpa
1-year low From $17.50

Interlink Products (99% lifetime positive feedback from 39,000+) via Amazon is offering the HotelSpa 8-inch Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head for $17.60 Prime shipped or the 10-inch model for $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. No matter which offering you choose, you’ll score 20% off and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Want to give your bathroom a modern makeover? If so, this rain shower head is here to save the day. It attaches directly to the existing arm in your shower and no tools are required, making this a quick project that’ll deliver an abundance of instant gratification. You’ll also benefit from an ultra-thin profile that measures 8 by 8 or 10 by 10 inches depending on which model you wind up ordering. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Further streamline your shower with when applying today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Shower Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most things. It can be mounted using screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip.

Other home upgrades currently on sale right now range from this under-desk bike at $38 alongside Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer for $14.50 Prime shipped. Other markdowns worth peeking at include Anker’s 12-outlet Surge Protector for $25 in addition to this 9-in-1 solution with USB-C at $13.50.

HotelSpa 8-inch Rainfall Shower Head features:

  • RAIN SHOWER HEAD: Extra Large Square Stainless Steel 8 inch by 8 inch Rain Showerhead. This Premium Quality Rainfall Showerhead can be found in Top-rated Hotels and Spas! High-fashion Ergonomic Slimline design adds style and ambiance to your bath décor
  • DESIGN: Sleek, modern Slimline showerhead with clear acrylic rim | 8 x 8 inch extra-wide face for better body coverage | 64 Easy to Clean rub-clean jets
  • FEATURES: Stainless steel construction | Ultra Thin profile | 8 inch by 8 inch Square Showerhead Face | Easy to clean Precision-Flow Rub-clean jets High-polish Chrome Plated Finish | Angle-adjustable

