JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank has glass design, fuels three devices at once, more

New and exciting MagSafe accessories are popping up left and right. Today we’ve discovered yet another MagSafe-compatible power bank, and this time it’s made by JVC. So what makes this one unique? Simply put, it’s a variety of power outputs. Not only can it fuel devices using Qi while magnetically attached to iPhone 12, it also wields USB-A and Type-C connectivity options. While Anker’s MagSafe Power Bank (covered here) does offer a bidirectional Type-C port, you won’t find USB-A onboard. Continue reading to learn more.

JVC’s new MagSafe Power Bank headlined by premium design and capable hardware

While not the first brand to come to your mind when shopping for MagSafe-compatible accessories, JVC has unveiled its very own magnetic power bank. It’s made to work seamlessly with the iPhone 12 lineup’s integrated magnets, and once attached, will refuel a smartphone with a 5W charging speed.

USB-A and Type-C ports can also be found along the bottom, providing you with a couple of alternate power sources perfect for topping off earbuds and a wide variety of other electronics. Charging speeds over these wired connections reach up to 15W, making it a faster solution whenever you’re in a pinch.

This MagSafe power bank wields a battery capacity of 5000mAh, a number that goes head to head with most of JVC’s notable competitors. The unit measures 11mm thick and is surrounded by glass on both sides that will arguably give it a more premium look and feel when compared with many other materials used by others.

Pricing and availability

Clocking in at a price of $49.95, the new JVC MagSafe Power Bank manages to undercut the official Apple solution by roughly half, beat Anker by $5, and remain well-positioned to compete with lesser-known brands as well. While in pre-order status at the moment, this new iPhone 12 accessory is slated to launch tomorrow, meaning you probably won’t have to wait very long before it’s headed to your door.

9to5Toys’ Take

With an average of three hours or less of screen time each day on my iPhone 12 mini, I have yet to suffer from concerns that built-in battery life will fall short of my needs. That being said, there are days when I head to areas with poor cell coverage, utilize GPS, and won’t have a charger overnight in which a MagSafe power bank would certainly come in handy.

While the jury is still out on which model I would choose, I consider myself to be very interested in this JVC model, as it can refuel a variety of devices instead of just one or two. In an ideal world, I would love to see the USB-C port surpass 15W. I suppose it would still be able to trickle charge my M1 MacBook Air if the need ever arose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!