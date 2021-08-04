Latest LG gram packs Thunderbolt 4, 25.5-hours of battery life, much more at $501 off

BuyDig is offering the LG gram 14-inch Laptop 4.7GHz i7/8GB/512GB for $899 shipped with the code JUF21 at checkout. With a list price of $1,400, it just dropped to $1,197 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this model. Packing Intel’s latest 11th Generation i7 processor with Xe graphics on the Evo platform, you’ll also find 8GB of super-fast 4266MHz RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Since this is based on Intel’s 11th Generation platform, you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 support here alongside dual USB-C, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI, microSD, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Plus, the 14-inch WUXGA IPS display packs a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and comes in at a 1920×1200 resolution. With up to 25.5-hours of battery life, you’ll be able to go multiple days before plugging in, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget or just need something that’s more geared toward gaming instead of productivity? The ASUS TUF F17 Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, there’s no 11th Generation i7 or 22.5 hour battery life here, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Given the LG gram can be recharged over USB-C, you might want to consider picking up RAVPower’s 20000mAh power bank at $27. You’ll find 60W USB-C Power Delivery output available here, which not only is enough to charge your phone or tablet, but also the LG gram on sale above.

More on the LG gram:

  • Intel Evo Platform Powered by 11th generation Intel core i7-1165G7 Processor with Intel Xe Graphics delivers performance for high-resolution content creation and editing
  • Improve productivity with 512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for dependable storage accessible in a flash
  • Get more done on the go with up to 25.5 hours battery life with a single charge (Disclaimer: battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings)
  • Ultra light and ultra portable weighing 2.2 lbs

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Intel's latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GPUs with up to 8-core i9 CPUs

Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more

Best Android app deals of the day: DARIUSBURST, Space Invaders, more

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to $90 + Mario kits and more from $16

These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-year lows from $17.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: Elon Musk, biographies, memoirs, more

