Set the mood with these Kasa and Govee RGB smart bulbs from $16 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Kasa RGB Smart Bulbs for $17.99 Prime shipped. Originally going for $25, today’s solid 28% discount marks a new all-time low, beating our previous mention by $2. These full-color smart bulbs offer an incredible 16.8-million color spectrum of light alongside dimmable cool and warm light options. You can set the mood with simple voice commands if you have a compatible Alexa or Assistant smart hub. Though, you can also control the lights, set schedules and timers, and monitor your energy usage through the Kasa smart app. Over 1,700 customers have left them an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If the warm and cool white options aren’t a must, these popular Govee smart bulbs are just $16.10 after you clip the on-page coupon. Typically going for $23, that coupon slashes off 30% for one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll still garner Alexa and Assistant support on these, as well as a full RGB color spectrum and smartphone control. Other compatible devices can even be paired with these, so you can enjoy full smart home integration on one easy platform. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Though for fans of Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, Leviton’s new Decora Dimmer Switch can transform your lighting setup with easy voice commands, smart home integration, and more. It’s currently back at the Amazon low of $40, so it’s great for anyone just dipping their toes into upgrading their home appliances.

More about Kasa’s Smart RGB LED Bulb:

Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk

Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips. Enable ‘away mode’ to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!