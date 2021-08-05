Amazon’s back to school BIC sale from under $3: Pens, mechanical pencils, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BIC pens, pencils, and more for all of your home office and back to school needs. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. A perfect time to stock up on pens, mechanical pencils, and BIC’s Wite-Out, the deals start from under $3 and will expire by day’s end. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the Amazon BIC back to school sale.

Amazon BIC Gold Box sale:

More on the BIC Round Stic Black Ballpoint Pens:

Writes First Time, Every Time!

Our Quality Comes in Writing!

Pens have a frosted cap and translucent barrel for visible ink supply.

Ball pens feature flexible round barrel for writing comfort.

Reliable tungsten carbide ball.

Classic ballpoint pens available in 1.0 mm medium point in black, blue and red ink.

Non-refillable.

