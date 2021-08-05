Tackle strength training anywhere with Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set: $9.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 5-piece Resistance Band Set for $9.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to stay fit without needing to venture out, it’s hard to overlook this resistance band set. It’s comprised of “durable, flexible latex” that helps produce a slip-free surface. These are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more. Given the compact nature of this set, you’ll also be able to easily take it wherever you go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon Basics 5-piece Resistance Band Set features:

Set of 5 resistance bands for increasing strength and flexibility; integrate easily into a variety of popular workout routines

Made of durable, flexible latex with a slip-free surface for stay-in-place convenience

Ideal for everyday fitness, stretching, strength training, physical therapy, and more

Lightweight, compact size stashes easily in a pocket, desk drawer, or gym bag

Measures 23.6 by 3 by 1.2 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

