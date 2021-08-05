Farberware’s Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set with kitchen shears now $30 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 15-piece Farberware Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, this is a solid 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This includes everything your average home chef could need from a knife block set including a 6-piece steak knife collection, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel, and the sleek graphite-finished wood block. Triple rivet handles, stainless steel blades, and a full tang design with a stainless steel endcap round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 660 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable take a look at this light 15% price drop on the Farberware 22-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife Block Set for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a 2021 Amazon low and a great alternative to the more premium set featured above.

We have plenty of notable kitchenware deals on tap today including this Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor, loads of air fryer deals from $40,this 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set, and Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set. Just be sure to checkout this 3-in-1 staple gun offer and this waterproof trash can for $11 Prime shipped as well.

More on the Farberware Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set:

This 15-Piece Cutlery Set from Farberware provides a vast array of knives and other cutlery tools that are perfect for the home chef. The knives feature high-carbon stainless steel blades to optimize precision and accuracy, and the durable, extra-wide bolsters offer balance and control, with comfortable handles that fit nicely in your hand for a superior cutting experience. Set includes: 8-inch chef’s knife, 6-inch slicing knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 4.5-inch fine-edge utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, All-Purpose Shears, a Sharpening Steel, and a Graphite-Finish Wood Block.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

