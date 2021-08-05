Bundle GoPro HERO8 Black with extra batteries, mounts, and more at $350 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera bundled with five accessories for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, this package saves you $50 and marks the lowest price of the year for all of the gear, as well as undercutting the value from our Prime Day mention. While it’s not the latest offering from GoPro, HERO8 Black still packs a robust feature set headlined by 4K60 recording, a waterproof design, and slow-motion capture at 240fps. Throw in other enhancements like HyperSmooth 2.0, and you’ll enjoy gimbal-like movement and stabilization without any additional hardware. Plus with the added batteries and other accessories, you’ll be ready to record all of the action through summer’s end. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,300 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Another notable feature on the GoPro HERO9 is that it can double as a webcam for when you’re not out adventuring. So a great way to use a portion of the savings from the lead bundle would be picking up the Jaws Flex Clamp Mount at $49. It’ll let you attach the GoPro to your monitor or mount it elsewhere at the desk, alongside a variety of other places while out and about.

Or if your summer photography session calls for some aerial action, we’re tracking a pretty notable offer on the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo right now. Bundled with the brand’s more capable Smart Controller, you can currently save $299 while bringing home one of the more capable drones in the DJI stable that’s backed by a 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor, 31-minute flight time, and ActiveTrack features.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Capture smooth time lapse videos with this GoPro HERO8 camera. The HyperSmooth stabilization technology offers two levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction, while the optional media mod offers advanced customization, giving aspiring creators a convenient way of adding more lighting and pro-quality audio to their footage. This GoPro HERO8 camera features a streamlined design with folding fingers at the base for swapping mounts quickly.

