Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts, today only from just $10, more

Today only, Old Navy takes 50% off all shorts for the entire family. Plus, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off with deals starting at $8 and an extra 30% off select items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hybrid Tech Chino Shorts that are marked down to just $15 and originally sold for $30. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the length is very flattering. This style is available in an array of fun color options and pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, sweatshirts, and more. The material is also infused with stretch for added comfort as well as sweat-wicking. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find additional deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

