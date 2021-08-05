Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts, today only from just $10, more

Today only, Old Navy takes 50% off all shorts for the entire family. Plus, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off with deals starting at $8 and an extra 30% off select items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hybrid Tech Chino Shorts that are marked down to just $15 and originally sold for $30. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the length is very flattering. This style is available in an array of fun color options and pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, sweatshirts, and more. The material is also infused with stretch for added comfort as well as sweat-wicking. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find additional deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hybird Tech Chino Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- Slim Ultimate Tech Shorts $17 (Orig. $35)
- Lived-In Cargo Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- Striped Linen-Blend Jogger Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Waisted Cut-Off Jean Shorts $18 (Orig. $40)
- High-Waisted Textured Twill Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- High-Waisted Vintage Sweat Shorts $10 (Orig. $20)
- Dark-Wash Cuffed Bermuda Jean Shorts $17 (Orig. $35)
- Slouchy Cut-Off Jean Shorts $25 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
