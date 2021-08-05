Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts, today only from just $10, more

Today only, Old Navy takes 50% off all shorts for the entire family. Plus, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off with deals starting at $8 and an extra 30% off select items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Hybrid Tech Chino Shorts that are marked down to just $15 and originally sold for $30. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the length is very flattering. This style is available in an array of fun color options and pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, sweatshirts, and more. The material is also infused with stretch for added comfort as well as sweat-wicking. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Find additional deals by heading below the jump.

You will also want to check out the Tilly’s Back to School Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Converse, Vans, and more.

