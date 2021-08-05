Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote has a dedicated Siri button at $35

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote for $34.99 shipped. Down from its usual $45 going rate, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 in order to mark the second-best price to date. Satechi’s new remote arrives with Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad as well as the brand’s signature aluminum casing and a USB-C charging port. While the R1 version is geared towards presentations, the R2 model delivers playback controls as well as a dedicated way to call upon Siri for supported devices. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on putting Satechi’s R2 remote to the test with an iPad, it’s almost certainly worth spending a portion of your savings on this folding metal stand at $7. With a unique design that can collapse when not in use, this will be the perfect companion to your tablet for binge watching sessions and the like. Its 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers is a nice touch, as well.

But speaking of Satechi, you’ll definitely want to check out our hands-on review of the brand’s new Stand and Hub USB-C Dock. Arriving with an iPad Pro-centered design, this stand packs a 6-in-1 USB-C hub for expanding the I/O on your tablet. Or if you’re just looking to upgrade to one of Apple’s professional-leaning offerings, we’re tracking some notable $199 off discounts on the previous-generation iPad Pro lineup today, as well.

Satechi R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote features:

The R2 Bluetooth Multimedia Remote Control is your ultimate media companion device, perfect for controlling audio to navigating on-screen applications and presentations. With easy-to-use Bluetooth, media control arrows, and Siri voice access, the R2 Remote Control enables convenient media access – all with a sleek aluminum design. Your new best friend for all things media – the remote’s Multimedia mode includes volume control, pause/play, fwd/back, home/Siri, mute, and enables the virtual keyboard with a press of a button. macOS does not support Siri function.

