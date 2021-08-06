The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggABS
$400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming PC with 3.4GHz Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,799.99 shipped. This is a full $400 below its normal going rate, and marks the very first discount that we’ve tracked on a pre-built desktop with an RTX 3080 Ti. If you’re after the best PC gaming experience that a pre-built desktop can offer, this is about as good as it gets. With AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and the high-end RTX 3080 Ti, you’re getting essentially the most powerful consumer-grade products from both companies here. You’re also getting 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB 3200MHz RAM and a 2TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD to round things out. Keeping the processor cool is an all-in-one 240mm AiO, ensuring your 16-core behemoth performs at its peak as much as possible. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Samsung Odyssey G5 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor. Today’s deal should easily crush 1440p 165Hz gaming at ultra settings, making this a great buy. Sure, the 3080 Ti can likely play most games at 4K, but you likely won’t be able to push true 165Hz at ultra settings in many AAA titles. In my opinion, 1440p is still the king resolution and well worth investing in, especially since this display is only $349.

However, did you see Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor? It brings a Mini LED panel to the party alongside a resolution of ‎5,120×1,440. That’s “Dual QHD” and is essentially two 1440p monitors side-by-side in the same display. Plus, at 240Hz, this really is the ultimate gaming monitor and will put your new system to the test.

More on the ABS Legend Gaming PC:

Build your own legend. Nothing will hold you back on your way to the top of the rankings. And parts from top brands guarantee top quality and reliability. All in a thermally-optimized mid tower case that reveals the beauty of the internals bathed in RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

ABS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022...
This $15 gas-spring monitor mount bundles a riser pole ...
Bring home Acer’s 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved m...
Latest Epic Game Store PC freebies include A Plague Tal...
Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightne...
AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every in...
Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chrom...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

20% off

Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

$32 Learn More
$71 off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft. mini freezer just hit $209.50 (All-time low)

$209.50 Learn More
Reg. $249

Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front door at $193 (Save 23%)

$193 Learn More

All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging, more

Blowout sale

Magazine blowout sale from $4.50: Women’s/Men’s Health, GQ, Nat Geo, more

From $4.50 Learn More
Save now

Get 6 months of unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of LTE Data per month for $50 (Reg. $104)

$50 Learn More

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC