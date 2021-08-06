The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming PC with 3.4GHz Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,799.99 shipped. This is a full $400 below its normal going rate, and marks the very first discount that we’ve tracked on a pre-built desktop with an RTX 3080 Ti. If you’re after the best PC gaming experience that a pre-built desktop can offer, this is about as good as it gets. With AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and the high-end RTX 3080 Ti, you’re getting essentially the most powerful consumer-grade products from both companies here. You’re also getting 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB 3200MHz RAM and a 2TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD to round things out. Keeping the processor cool is an all-in-one 240mm AiO, ensuring your 16-core behemoth performs at its peak as much as possible. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Samsung Odyssey G5 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor. Today’s deal should easily crush 1440p 165Hz gaming at ultra settings, making this a great buy. Sure, the 3080 Ti can likely play most games at 4K, but you likely won’t be able to push true 165Hz at ultra settings in many AAA titles. In my opinion, 1440p is still the king resolution and well worth investing in, especially since this display is only $349.

However, did you see Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor? It brings a Mini LED panel to the party alongside a resolution of ‎5,120×1,440. That’s “Dual QHD” and is essentially two 1440p monitors side-by-side in the same display. Plus, at 240Hz, this really is the ultimate gaming monitor and will put your new system to the test.

More on the ABS Legend Gaming PC:

Build your own legend. Nothing will hold you back on your way to the top of the rankings. And parts from top brands guarantee top quality and reliability. All in a thermally-optimized mid tower case that reveals the beauty of the internals bathed in RGB lighting.

