AncestryDNA’s popular Ethnicity Tests drop back down to Prime Day pricing from $59 (42% off)

AncestryDNA’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped or the Ethnicity + Traits DNA Test for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 and $120, respectively, today’s offers are up to 42% off the going rates, matching the 2021 Prime day pricing, and are the best prices we can find. This test sources over 1,000 regions across the globe to uncover your potential royal bloodline. It doesn’t take much more than sending your sample in (at no additional cost) with the included kit and waiting a few weeks for the results. The standard kit focuses on relatives and your genetic past while the more pricey option above also taps into “25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Both kits combine for a 4+ star rating from over 70,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

With the popular (and more pricey) 23andMe kits starting at $99 and the typically more basic FamilyTreeDNA option going for $59, today’s deals are among the most affordable options out there. When it comes to the brand’s you can trust in the space, it really doesn’t get much better than today’s $59+ kits.

Then go dive into some of this morning’s other top-notch deals including Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel, the latest 24-inch M1 iMac, this $150 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone, and up to 25% off Columbia’s best-sellers. We also have AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down at a new all-time low of $130.

More on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!