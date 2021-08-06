Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alphaputt, A Noble Circle, Chrono Trigger, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in hand. Just make sure you check out this morning’s other notable Apple discounts, including this all-time low AirPods deal, the 24-inch M1 iMac, and its latest weekend movie night sale, before you dive into all of today’s best price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles such as Alphaputt, A Noble Circle, FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered, Chrono Trigger, The Escapists, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cursive Writing App@ abCursive: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $15 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Truck Stops & Travel Plazas: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $40, Mario Golf, Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Alphaputt :

Alphaputt is that beautiful place where typography meets crazy golf. Putt your way through the alphabet, complete your own wordy courses and challenge your friends. Just watch out for the UFOs. And the vacuum cleaners. There are 30 beautifully designed levels, one for each letter of the alphabet – from A for Airport to Z for Zen Garden. Each has its own soundscape and unique theme which brings its own gameplay challenges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!