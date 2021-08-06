CASETiFY Compostable iPhone and AirPods cases now 30% off, deals from $24.50

We are now tracking 30% off all CASETiFY Compostable iPhone and AirPods cases. You can score the CASETiFY Custom Compostable Case with Engraving in all colorways for $35 shipped after you apply code SUSTAIN30 at checkout. Regularly $50 each, these 100% biodegradable cases are now 30% or $20 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is great time to score your iPhone 12 (or older-generation model) a new cover that’s sustainably sourced with a nice discount attached. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The CASETiFY Compostable iPhone cases, much like the environmentally-friendly AirPods cases that drop from $35 to $24.50 with the code above, are 100% compostable and biodegradable as well as featuring a “virgin” plastic-free build. They are made with ecotify — the brand’s “proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo” that allow the case to break “down into carbon dioxide, water, and other naturally occurring minerals that seamlessly mix back into earth.” They also carry a military-grade 4-foot drop–proof design.

You can browse through all of the cases eligible for today’s promo code right here. And remember you can add a no-cost engraving/customization of your choice, or not, on any of them.

Go check out our hands-on review of the brand’s MagSafe Wallet as well as your launch coverage. Then hit up our feature piece on the new CASETiFY lineup of customizable AirTags cases alongside the first deal on the elago models.

More on the CASETiFY Compostable iPhone and AirPods cases:

Customize your compostable and biodegradable case with any of our curated book of fonts. Our advanced laser engraving machine is exceptionally precise and uses no chemicals or toxins. The compostable and biodegradable cases are engineered with high-tensile material to protect your phone from drops or scratches. They are military-grade 4ft. drop–proof approved, no joke.

