Columbia offers its best-sellers up to 25% off from $7: T-shirts, shorts, jackets, more

Columbia’s Summer Deals continue with up to 25% off top selling styles including jackets, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $65. These shorts are perfect for outdoor adventures with stretch-infused fabric that’s also sweat-wicking. You can choose from four different color options and they have several pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zero Rules Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- PFG Backcast II Water Shorts $23 (Orig. $30)
- Fork Stream Long-Sleeve Shirt $23 (Orig. $45)
- Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts $35 (Orig. $65)
- PFG Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- River Chill II Long-Sleeve Shirt $23 (Orig. $45)
- Benton Spring Full-Zip Jacket $40 (Orig. $60)
- Sundry Cargo Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- PFG Low Drag Shoes $45 (Orig. $90)
- Stone Meadow Jacket $125 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
