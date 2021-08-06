Gaiam’s highly-rated Yoga Mats are starting from $15.50 at Amazon today (Up to 38% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessGaiam
38% off $15.50+

Amazon is now offering the Gaiam Yoga Mat from $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, you’ll find several colorways marked down by up to 38% right now, making for a great time to refresh your daily yoga mat. This is a 68 x 24 inch model with a 5mm thickness, and a textured sticky non-slip surface design to keep you in place. Made from non-toxic materials that are a “healthier choice for you and the planet,” it also comes with a free downloadable yoga class to get you started if you’re a beginner. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers, you know you’re getting a mat you can trust as well. More details below. 

While already among the most affordable options out there for trustworthy brands with solid ratings, you can save even more with this CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat at $10 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as thick as today’s featured deal at 3mm, but if you’re just looking for a an affordable mat to throw down for exercise routines at home, it might be worth the extra $5+ in savings. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

You’ll want to dive into Nike’s new women’s yoga collection that launched this week with top-of-the-line apparel and accessories from $14 as well as our fashion deal hub for more. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for some additional workout gear including this morning’s deal on TRX’s GO Suspension system at $50 off

More on the Gaiam Yoga Mat:

  • LIGHTWEIGHT & THICK YOGA MAT: These durable, yet lightweight exercise yoga mats provide additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine
  • STICKY NON-SLIP TEXTURE: Yoga mat features a textured sticky non-slip surface for excellent traction and superior grip and a stylish design to keep you motivated and focused
  • NON TOXIC & 6P FREE PVC yoga mat is a healthier choice for you and the planet 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Gaiam

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modem saves up to $120/yr. + has 2Gb...
East West’s 7-piece dining table has a fold-out 1...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $40, M...
Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, headphones, speakers now u...
AncestryDNA’s popular Ethnicity Tests drop back down ...
Save up to 80% on new release Amazon Kindle eBooks from...
Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on y...
Latest 24-inch M1 iMac brings Apple Silicon to your des...
Show More Comments

Related

Nike’s new women’s yoga collection offers top-of-the-line apparel and accessories from $14

25% off

Score some replacement Brita filters while 6-packs are down at $18 on Amazon (25% off)

$18 Learn More
2021 low

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modem saves up to $120/yr. + has 2Gb/s speeds at 2021 low of $172

$172 Learn More
Save 78%

Smartphone Accessories: Speck Presidio iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $5 (Save 78%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $200

Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set with utensils up to $140 off at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25% off new markdowns from $10

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alphaputt, A Noble Circle, Chrono Trigger, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 35%

Fitbit Versa 2 upgrades your workout routine at the best price of the year from $115 (Save 35%)

From $115 Learn More