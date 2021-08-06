Gaiam’s highly-rated Yoga Mats are starting from $15.50 at Amazon today (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is now offering the Gaiam Yoga Mat from $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, you’ll find several colorways marked down by up to 38% right now, making for a great time to refresh your daily yoga mat. This is a 68 x 24 inch model with a 5mm thickness, and a textured sticky non-slip surface design to keep you in place. Made from non-toxic materials that are a “healthier choice for you and the planet,” it also comes with a free downloadable yoga class to get you started if you’re a beginner. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers, you know you’re getting a mat you can trust as well. More details below.

While already among the most affordable options out there for trustworthy brands with solid ratings, you can save even more with this CAP Barbell Fitness Yoga Mat at $10 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as thick as today’s featured deal at 3mm, but if you’re just looking for a an affordable mat to throw down for exercise routines at home, it might be worth the extra $5+ in savings. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

You’ll want to dive into Nike’s new women’s yoga collection that launched this week with top-of-the-line apparel and accessories from $14 as well as our fashion deal hub for more. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for some additional workout gear including this morning’s deal on TRX’s GO Suspension system at $50 off.

More on the Gaiam Yoga Mat:

LIGHTWEIGHT & THICK YOGA MAT: These durable, yet lightweight exercise yoga mats provide additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine

STICKY NON-SLIP TEXTURE: Yoga mat features a textured sticky non-slip surface for excellent traction and superior grip and a stylish design to keep you motivated and focused

NON TOXIC & 6P FREE PVC yoga mat is a healthier choice for you and the planet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!