Get 6 months of unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of LTE Data per month for $50 (Reg. $104)

Many Americans pay hundreds of dollars every year for cell service. But what if you could enjoy all the same benefits, without the massive contract? With Boost Mobile, you can get six months of unlimited talk and text plus data on a prepaid SIM for just $50 (Reg. $104) in the Semi-Annual Sale at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you like to upgrade your phone every few months, signing up to pay $80 per month might make some sense. But many of us are quite happy with the phone we already own. With Boost Mobile, you can get unlimited service on your current device at a truly affordable price. In fact, it could cost less than one month on your current contract.

As the name suggests, the Prepaid Unlimited Talk & Text provides as many minutes and messages as you need. You also get 2GB of LTE data every month on America’s fastest network, with coast-to-coast coverage.

To take advantage of this deal, you simply pay up front for six months and then wait for your SIM to arrive in the mail. You then put it in your current phone, and away you go. It works on pretty much any GSM device, and you can even bring your own number. Top10Reviews described this service as a “flexible virtual network” and “a good choice for data-heavy users.”

Order today for just $50 to get your six months of service and free SIM, normally worth $104. You can also get 3 months for $30 (Reg. $59) or 12 months for just $95 (Reg. $194).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!