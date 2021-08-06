These four linkable LED fixtures add 17,600-lumens of light to your workshop: $35 (Save 25%)

Hykolity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 4,400-lumen 5000K LED Shop Light Fixtures for $35.05 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $47 and today’s deal saves 25%, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen. Each of these shop lights are four feet long, have a color temperature of 5000K, and a brightness of 4,400-lumens. That means you’ll enjoy 17,600-lumens of total brightness in your garage or basement. Plus, the lights can daisy-chain thanks to built-in plugs on each unit, so only one needs to be connected to your wall’s power outlet. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $18 on Amazon, saving you an additional $3 over the brighter bulb above.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to upgrade your shop. From 18V batteries to screwdriver kits, we’ve got it all for you in one easy to browse guide. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, s be sure to bookmark it and visit frequently to see what else we’ve found.

More on the Hykolity LED Lights:

4FT led shop lights feature 4400 lumens brightness at 5000K Daylight White by using only 42W. That is a staggering LED Efficiency of 105 lm/w! Excellent replacement of conventional fluorescent fixture. Energy Savings of up to 75%.

4ft linkable led shop light use plug connection to connect up to 6 pcs together in your garages, workshops, workbench areas, storage areas, warehouses, basements, equipment rooms, etc.

Plug & Play. Come with 59″ power cord with on/off switch and other small accessories. You can hanging it with the included hanging chains or directly mounted to the ceiling with the included mounting screws.

