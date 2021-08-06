Magazine blowout sale from $4.50: Women’s/Men’s Health, GQ, Nat Geo, more

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s Customer Appreciation Blowout sale with offers starting from $4.50. Shipping is free across the board every month, with no sales tax or auto subscription renewals to worry about. You’ll find a wide selection of popular titles here as well including Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Us Weekly, National Geographic, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Customer Appreciation Blowout Sale

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale event, one standout is the 1-year of Women’s Health magazine for $4.53 per year. Regularly closer to $5 in these weekend events and currently fetching $7 on Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked this year. This is also a great opportunity to extend an existing subscription with a deep discount or to score some simple remote gifts for folks. You’ll find all of the details on Women’s Health down below.

Just keep in mind, we are also still tracking some 2-year, mid-week offers on Golf Digest and Dwell magazine that are even better than the weekend pricing right now. Outside of those two, the Customer Appreciation Blowout sale is your best bet.

Go grab your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies right here and check out our new August 2021 Reading List. Then dive into this morning’s Gold Box event on featuring 80% off a range of Amazon Kindle eBooks from $1.

More on Women’s Health magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey: Product recommendations from experienced editors and fresh voices. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Inspirational content for the modern woman. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!