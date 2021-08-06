NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 modem saves up to $120/yr. + has 2Gb/s speeds at 2021 low of $172

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 2Gb/s Cable Modem (CM1200) for $172.05 shipped. Normally $200, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked in new condition at Amazon, though we have seen refurbished units offered as low as $120 in limited-time sales this year. Designed for up to 2Gb/s internet plans, right now this modem is certified for 1Gb/s plans from Spectrum and Cox, while Comcast’s Xfinity is certified up to 800Mb/s. However, NETGEAR is working with providers to offer faster speeds to max out the capability of this modem, so buying now is a great way to invest in the future. There are four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back, though you’ll be able to link aggregate two into a single 2Gb/s port should you need it. With 32×8 channel bonding, OFDM 2×2, and DOCSIS 3.1 in tow, you’ll get all the latest technology here. While it’s compatible with the aforementioned providers, you’ll likely still want to check with your ISP before purchasing. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget and need to expand your home’s Wi-Fi network? Well, a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router is a great option. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great starting point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s 12-outlet power strip surge protector to keep your modem protected from potential surges. This is crucial to protect your new investment, and for just $16, you’ll find that it’s even within $1 of its all-time low. Plus, you should consider picking up Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, which will make use of the faster internet speeds provided by today’s lead deal.

More on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem:

Works with any WiFi router: Connect any WiFi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices

Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1200 replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees

Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet ports give you fast wired connections to your computer, separate WiFi router, printer, game box, and other devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!