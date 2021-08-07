At $180.50, LG’s 29-inch UltraWide WFHD monitor won’t break the bank (All-time low)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLG
27% off $180.50

Amazon is offering the LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD 75Hz HDR10 Monitor (29WN600-W) for $180.65 shipped. While Amazon has been charging around $227 lately, other retailers like B&H and Newegg are priced closer to $250. This delivers up to $69 in savings and beats the previous all-time low by $16. LG’s UltraWide monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution with support for both HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The rear of the display is white, giving it a bright look that’s bound to blend well in rooms with a lighter style. It also happens to be VESA mountable, allowing you to easily free up a bit of desk space. A 3-sided “virtually borderless design” gives this offering an even more modern appearance. I/O includes dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your monitor purchase with this Nulaxy’s Adjustable Laptop Stand with under $9 of today’s savings (clip the on-page 30% off coupon). It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used and a fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches.

Want to uplift your new display? If so, this discounted $15 gas-spring monitor mount will do the trick. You can also snag Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go at $320 alongside this open-box Acer 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved monitor at $224. Finally, if you need a home office makeover, this industrial 55-inch desk is yours for $60.

LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor features:

  • 29” Ultra wide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • SRGB 99% Color Gamut
  • HDR 10 Compatible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals LG

About the Author

Score two Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves at an Amazo...
Take family game night to the next level with portable ...
elago’s 2021 Clear Apple Watch Band sees first di...
Take 60% off this highly-rated 12-inch RGB ring light w...
This highly-rated hydroponics garden is brimming with f...
This 3-in-1 utility knife set packs over 26 blades for ...
These four linkable LED fixtures add 17,600-lumens of l...
Take up to 55% off Lenovo’s innovative Yoga wirel...
Show More Comments

Related

Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightness, 65W USB-C, 165Hz refresh, more

Reg. $25

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android Dashboard + Windshield Mount hits low of $11

$11 Learn More
29% off

Score two Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves at an Amazon low of $5 each (Up to 29% off)

$10 Learn More
36% off

Take family game night to the next level with portable badminton net sets from $35

From $35 Learn More
First discount

elago’s 2021 Clear Apple Watch Band sees first discount, now $10 Prime shipped (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More
60% off

Take 60% off this highly-rated 12-inch RGB ring light with 55-inch tripod for $16.50

$16.50 Learn More
Save 25%

This highly-rated hydroponics garden is brimming with freshness for new low of $52.50

$52.50 Learn More
30% off

This 3-in-1 utility knife set packs over 26 blades for $10 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

$10 Learn More