At $180.50, LG’s 29-inch UltraWide WFHD monitor won’t break the bank (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD 75Hz HDR10 Monitor (29WN600-W) for $180.65 shipped. While Amazon has been charging around $227 lately, other retailers like B&H and Newegg are priced closer to $250. This delivers up to $69 in savings and beats the previous all-time low by $16. LG’s UltraWide monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution with support for both HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. The rear of the display is white, giving it a bright look that’s bound to blend well in rooms with a lighter style. It also happens to be VESA mountable, allowing you to easily free up a bit of desk space. A 3-sided “virtually borderless design” gives this offering an even more modern appearance. I/O includes dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pair your monitor purchase with this Nulaxy's Adjustable Laptop Stand with under $9 of today's savings (clip the on-page 30% off coupon). It doesn't matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used and a fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop's height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches.

LG 29-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor features:

29” Ultra wide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Display

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

SRGB 99% Color Gamut

HDR 10 Compatible

