AirPods Pro with ANC and Spatial Audio falls to second-best price of the year at $185

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $184.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime customers will be charged a $6 shipping fee. Normally fetching $249, today’s $64 price cut drops the price to its second-best spot all year at $5 shy of the 2021 low. If you’ve yet to get your hands on Apple’s latest and greatest wireless earbuds, then now could be the perfect time to take them for a spin. Airpods Pro brings together an elegant IPX4 waterproof form factor with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. You’ll get up to 24-hours of battery life off of these at a time, so joggers, commuters, and music lovers of all trades can make the most of their music with them on hand. Head over to our hands-on review to see for yourself what all the fuss is about, then hit the jump for more.

Not quite ready to make the leap? You can still enjoy a long-lasting battery life and ANC audio with Anker’s Soundcore Life A2 wireless earbuds for $60 shipped on Amazon. Powered by some oversized 11mm drivers, the Life A2 earbuds pack three active noise cancellation modes for different environments and up to 35-hours of battery life with the included charging case. You’ll also find a noise-isolating six microphone array on the compact form, for steady connection while making calls. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,200 customers.

Of course, opting for the basic AirPods would let you enjoy some of the finest audio engineering form Apple without breaking the bank too. While they don’t bring ANC or Spatial Audio to the table, these small-but-mighty headphones are still packing Apple’s H1 chip, a 24-hour battery life, and Hey Siri support, and for a new all-time low of $130 as well.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

