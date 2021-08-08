Best Buy launches latest flash sale with $199 Apple Magic Keyboard, much more

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy’s latest flash sale will be live. Packed with notable price cuts on everything from Apple gear to massive Android TVs, smart home accessories, and more, we’re tracking some of the best prices of the year across the board. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Just be sure to act fast, as you’ll only have the rest of the day to lock-in the savings. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining all of the price cuts is Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at the best price of the year with today’s offer matching our previous mention set just once through 2021 so far.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other Best Buy flash sale highlights

Be sure to check out all of the other discounts right here before the weekend-only sale ends on Sunday night. Speaking of limited-time Apple discounts, go grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to $185 as well as the second-best price on the latest iPad Air at $99 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

