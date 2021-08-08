HUANUO’s full-motion 32-inch dual monitor mount plunges to $35 shipped (Save 42%)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32-inch Gas Spring Dual Monitor Mount for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Already marked down from $60, adding that coupon takes another $18 off to mark the second-best price we’ve ever tracked. HUANUO’s popular dual-arm mount brings a full range of motion and maneuverability to two monitors at once. Ready for models between 22- and 32-inches, you’ll get 360-degrees of swivel, 90-degrees of tilt, and a solid array of height and depth options for nearly endless configurations. All that adds up to one versatile mount to give your desk a clean, professional look no matter the job at hand. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See more options below.

Looking for a more traditional build? This highly-rated WALI stand can hold up to two 27-inch monitors for only $20.25 when you clip the on-page coupon. That coupon will take 25% off the usual rate, marking one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. It connects to your desk via C-clamp, featuring a level design for both monitors, rather than the full-motion options you’d find with HUANUO. Over 7,000 customers found it to be a good fit, leaving an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Though if its battlestation upgrades you’re after, look no further than CORSAIR’s new K65 RGB Mini 60% Keyboard down to $100. That’s the very first discount we’ve tracked on this Esports-grade machine, so you can enjoy its Cherry MX Speed switches, per-key backlighting, and 8,000Hz hyper-polling all at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

More on the Huanuo Monitor Mount:

Universal Dual Monitor Stand – HUANUO monitor stand widely fits two 17″ to 32″ flat curved screens and computer monitors. Supports vesa 75x75mm and 100x100mm and holds up to 26.5lbs.

Ergonomic Visual Comfort – This dual computer monitor stand allows your screens to swivel from -90° to +90°, tilt from -35° to +85°and rotate 360° for setting a comfortable viewing angle.

Spring Adjustment System – The dual monitor arm is easy to set the monitor rise and fall easily and steadily. The arms can be adjusted on the pole 13″, It fits two monitor screens up to 27″ stacked to fit your viewing needs.

