Take great sound with you: 1More wired/wireless headphones starting at $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a wide variety of 1more headphones and earbuds, both Wired and wireless starting at $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20-50% off and mark all time lows on these highly rated audio products Tested with 9to5toys. Some standouts:
- 1MORE E1009-SV Piston Fit in-Ear Earphones Fashion Durable Headphones: $7.99
- True Wireless Earbuds 4 ENC Microphone Clear Call, 20H Playtime, Waterproof $29.99
- Gaming, over ear, 7.1 channel with clear calls and USB/AUX jack: $49.99
Check out all options including unique colors.
1MORE True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones, 4 ENC Microphones and DNN Algorithm for Clear Call, 20H Playtime,Waterproof Stereo Earphones for iPhone and Android -White or Black features:
- Clear Phone Call: 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphones combined with a DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm recognize and amplify your voice to lift your phone call experience to new heights.
- Epic Sound: A 7 mm dynamic driver and AAC wireless compatibility let you hear every little detail from clear highs, soothing middles, booming bass to tender vocal with pleasure.
- Extended Playtime: These earbuds are primed for 20 hours of playtime with the portable charging case. Enjoy your music without worrying about a low battery catching you off guard.
- Get Optimized Bluetooth Audio: Compatible with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), the 1MORE PistonBuds deliver the best possible Bluetooth audio for your Apple devices so you can flow freely in your musical world as you unwind and relax.
- Lightweight and Ergonomic: Weighing merely 4.2 g, these lightweight and ergonomic earbuds with oblique-angled nozzles ensure a snug and secure fit during extended listening sessions.
