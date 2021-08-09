Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from $180: Prescription or sunglasses $70 off

Amazon is now offering its latest Echo Frames in classic black with polarized sunglass lenses for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is a 26% or $70 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the prescription-ready Echo Frames (2nd Gen) on sale for $179.99 shipped, down from the regular $250 for another all-time low. Using open-ear audio tech, Echo Frames allow users to make calls, listen to podcasts and music, take in a good audible book, set reminders, and take control of your smart home, all via hands-free Alexa voice control. The IPX4 splash-resistant wearable provides up to 4-hours of battery life and supports “access to Google Assistant and Siri from a compatible device” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. More details below. 

The smart Alto model Bose Frames start at $199, but you can score the brand’s Rondo style at $159 shipped on Amazon right now. While you won’t get the direct Alexa integration here, you will get built-in Bose speakers with a similar open-ear design in a pair of smart glasses with a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. 

While we are talking smart Amazon device deals, be sure to checkout the latest Echo Show sale. You’ll find the all-new models seeing their very first discounts with deals starting from just $55 and all of the details are waiting for you right here. Hit up our smart home guide for additional discounts to make your living space more intelligent. 

More on the Echo Frames:

  • Hands-Free with Alexa – Make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, or control your smart home.
  • Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.
  • VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter most to you.
  • All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, IPX4 splash-resistant for water and sweat, with versatile style.

