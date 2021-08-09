Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sitewide: Jackets, more from $15

Eddie Bauer last days of summer event offer up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off orders of $75 or more with promo code SUMMER10 at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the High-Route Grid Fleece Full-Zip Mock-Neck Jacket for men. This style is currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $119. This style is perfect for transitioning into fall and can easily be layered. It’s also infused with stretch, making it a great option for outdoor sports and several zippered pockets to store essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- High Route Grid Fleece Full-Zip Mock-Neck $45 (Orig. $119)
- Dark Wash Straight Fit Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $75)
- Resolution Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip $35 (Orig. $50)
- Horizon Guide 10-inch Chino Shorts $42 (Orig. $60)
- Wash Pro Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Guide Jogger Pants $60 (Orig. $80)
- CirrusLite Down Jacket $75 (Orig. $99)
- Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings $56 (Orig. $80)
- Cirruslite Down Vest $64 (Orig. $85)
- Cozy Camp Crewneck Sweatshirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
