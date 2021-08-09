Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sitewide: Jackets, more from $15

-
FashionEddie Bauer
50% off from $15

Eddie Bauer last days of summer event offer up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off orders of $75 or more with promo code SUMMER10 at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the High-Route Grid Fleece Full-Zip Mock-Neck Jacket for men. This style is currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $119. This style is perfect for transitioning into fall and can easily be layered. It’s also infused with stretch, making it a great option for outdoor sports and several zippered pockets to store essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from...
Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Unde...
Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, ...
Reebok Back to School Sale updates your activewear with...
Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25...
Columbia offers its best-sellers up to 25% off from $7:...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes...
J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off from just $10 + extra 10% off your purchase

from $10 Learn More
50% off

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

+ 20% off Learn More
Reg. $170

Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p recording over USB-C at $130 (Save 24%)

$130 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

$40+ Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save $69

Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114

From $114 Learn More

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8

Learn More
25% off

Load up on dog treats in today’s Gold Box Pawstruck sale from $8 (Up to 25% off)

From $8 Learn More