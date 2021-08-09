An elegant iPad setup awaits with this aluminum stand at $15 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON T1 iPad Stand for $15.19 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Outside of occasional price drops here and there, Amazon’s list price of $19 is spot on. Bearing this in mind, today’s offer leaves you with 20% of savings and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This aluminum tablet stand is ready to help you build out an elegant iPad-focused workstation. It is sturdy enough to support any modern iPad, including 12.9-inch Pro models. It’ll also work with smartphones, Fire tablets, and the list goes on. Your device can be propped up in landscape and portrait orientations alike, with a highly-adjustable design that lets you dial in the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Begin each week with a screen that’s free of smudges and fingerprints when grabbing Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. Despite having such a low price, you’ll still get a total of 20 pre-moistened wipes that are ready to go whenever you need them. More than 6,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

If your current iPad or tablet is showing its age, right now you can snag Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro from $699 alongside the latest Air as low as $500. Another desk upgrade worth considering is LG’s 29-inch UltraWide WFHD monitor at $180.50. Oh, and in case you missed it, you can bag an extra 20W USB-C power adapter for $6 Prime shipped. This unit boasts the same charging speed as the one Apple bundles with its latest iPad Pro offerings.

OMOTON T1 iPad Stand features:

Superior Stability: Made of solid metal material, this tablet stand will not wobbling when sitting your cellphone on. Sleek design ensures comfortable hand feel.

Multi-Angle: This adjustable tablet stand can hold your tablet horizontally or vertically and meet your demands of multiple viewing angles when using the tablet.

Anti-Slip Pads and Charging Port: The anti-slip and scratch silicone pad provides your devices with comprehensive care. The design of the charging port makes it easy and convenient to charge your devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!