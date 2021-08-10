Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game room for $340 (Reg. $400)

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet for $339.83 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is more than $60 off the going rate, nearly $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. As you might know from our announcement coverage, this is a 4-foot tall cabinet with a matching riser, classic-style marquee art, and a 17-inch color LCD display. Alongside the on-board arcade controls, this one houses four classic games: Ms. Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian. A brilliant addition to just about any game room, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Walmart customers. More details below. 

Save some cash and score a nearly as epic Ms. Pac-Man machine with the Arcade1Up Countercade model. This one sports an 8-inch display with four packed in games for under $200 shipped. Alongside the 4+ star rating here, this one stands about 20-inches tall and is a great lower-cost alternative that’s nearly as conversation-worthy as today’s lead deal. 

Then go dive into some of our other Arcade1Up coverage including the upcoming retro Simpsons cabinet, the new 4-player TMNT and X-Men machines, and this 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy model. You’ll also want to check out these deals on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles as well. 

More on the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Power up that nostalgia (no matter what your age), as you guide Ms.PAC-MAN through those infamous mazes while evading BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and SUE. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, also included is PAC-MANIA, PAC-MAN PLUS, and GALAXIAN.

Add the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi to your collection for under $13 via Amazon (Reg. $20)

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles starting at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

July's best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more

New details and pre-order info announced for upcoming retro Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 victory with 16 new pieces

Nokia's affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone is even more so following 28% discount to $180

Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals