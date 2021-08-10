Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Super 80s World, Starlight, iWriter Pro, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s most notable deals on Mac and iOS apps. On top of this morning’s $100 price drop on Apple Watch Series 6, the M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows, and deals on Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote, we are now ready to collect all of the day’s best game and app deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Super 80s World, Starlight – Explore the Stars, TreeHole Adventure, iWriter Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StockOrbit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Power Reverse Image Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TreeHole Adventure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $12)

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $35, Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: TreeHole Adventure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sports Reporter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Super 80s World:

Rewind time to 1980 in this mobile platformer, where you save the decade by collecting old-school memorabilia. Dr. Noid Wormser hates the ’80s and vowed to erase the decade. Emptying the pop culture of his tortured youth from the recycle bin of history. Only one man, stuck in the decade forever, has the power to stop him. That man is Dan Camaro. Dan. Camaro.

