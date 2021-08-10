Grab smooth 1080p footage with the HD Ninja Dragon J10X camera drone, now $99 (Reg. $199)

For anyone who loves to record travels and adventures, a compact drone provides a whole new perspective. The Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone captures full 1080p HD video and crisp pictures from above, and it folds down to fit in your backpack. You can get it today for just $99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From action sports to wedding photography, there are many good reasons why creative people should invest in a drone. Owning an eye in the sky helps you capture amazing shots that would be impossible on the ground.

Even if you have never piloted a quadcopter before, you should be able to grab some good footage with the Ninja Dragon J10X. This genuinely affordable drone comes with a six-channel controller and several different smart flight modes.

To access the full range of features, you simply connect the J10X to your smartphone. The companion app lets you view live footage from the on-board camera, and you can draw a flight path on the touchscreen.

This powerful drone also offers headless mode, high-altitude hold, facial recognition, and six-axis stabilization.

With 20 minutes of flying time on a full charge, you should be able to grab some great videos and photos before it’s time to land. There’s a one-touch control for that, too.

Order now for just $99 to get the Ninja Dragon J10X, saving $100 on the MSRP.

