Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Windows 10 laptop is great for BTS at just $210 (New low, Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Windows Laptop 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal is the first major discount that we’ve tracked and is consequently a new all-time low. This laptop is designed for those on budgets who still need Windows 10 while on-the-go, weighing just 3-pounds and measuring just one inch thick. You’ll find 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 built-in, alongside dual USB 3.1 Type-A, microSD, HDMI, and more. Dolby Audio allows you to enjoy any media you play, be that YouTube, music, or even watching class. The 14-inch HD display offers narrow bezels, as well, for a seamless look. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

While you’ll lose out on Windows 10 S, you could instead opt for a Chromebook if you’re on a tighter budget. Lenovo’s Chromebook S330 offers a 14-inch 1080p display and a similar 4GB/64GB setup as today’s lead deal at $206. However, the HP Chromebook 14 is available for those on tighter budgets, costing just $160. It has a lower 32GB storage amount, and also a slightly slower processor, but at its price, that could be worth the trade-off for you.

Need a higher-end machine? Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is a fantastic desktop-based computer. It’s available at Amazon lows right now from $600, though opting for the previous-generation Intel Mac mini allows you to save even more as it starts at $499.

More on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Laptop:

This everyday laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 64 GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage

Enjoy videos or browse online on a 14″ HD display panel, framed by narrow bezels

Dolby Audio delivers crystal-clear sound through the built-in dual stereo speakers

