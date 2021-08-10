These prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro cases are just $7 Prime shipped (New lows)

Tech Vendor (99% lifetime positive feedback from 173,000+) via Amazon is offering the ProCase 2018/2020 12.9-inch or 11-inch iPad Pro Case for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. According to our research, this case has sold for around $10 over the last couple of months and up to $14 prior to that. Even when using the lower figure, you’ll still score 30% off and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable case is made with 2018/2020 iPad Pro models in mind. It supports magnetically attaching Apple Pencil 2 and wraps around the entire iPad to help protect it from accidental bumps, drops, and more. The front cover is magnetic, allowing it to fold into a stand for your tablet while also supporting sleep-wake features. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Celebrate today’s savings by reinvesting them in a package of Sprayway Cleaner Wipes at under $3 Prime shipped. With 20 ready-to-go wipes in tow, you’ll be able to clean many devices over and over again without shelling out much money at all. I bought a large box of similar wipes about a year ago and love that I am never far from having my iPhone, MacBook, and other gadgets looking their best.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also benefit from one of the other deals in our Apple guide. Headliners there include the M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $700 alongside the M1 Mac mini for $600. Other notable markdowns across our site range from an Acer Gold Box from $20 to this 6-outlet/3-USB smart surge protector at $16, and even a 20W USB-C power adapter for $6 Prime shipped.

ProCase 2018/2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case features:

Ultra thin and lightweight flexible back design adds minimal bulk while offering steady stand for your device

Soft TPU translucent back cover allows you to see the Apple icon, also install and remove the case easily

Built-in Pencil Holder for storing the Apple Pencil while wireless charging; Support Auto Sleep/Wake function; Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

