Bundle Razer’s Kishi iPhone MFi Controller and Hammerhead Earbuds for $99 (Reg. $127+)

Amazon is offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip with Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $99 shipped. For comparison, both items here retail for $100 each, though if you combine the going rate of both, you’re saving $28 with this discount and also getting both items within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re wanting to play Apple Arcade games or take advantage of the fact that Xbox Cloud Gaming now works on iPhone, the Kishi controller is a must-have accessory. It connects to your phone via Lightning and even provides passthrough charging while bringing Switch-like gaming to your iPhone. Plus, it works with all iPhone models ranging from the 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Rated a collective 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the Kishi as well as the Hammerhead.

Instead of the setup above, you could instead spend $15 on the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox One Wireless Controllers. This clips to an Xbox One Wireless Controller, which also only costs $59, and delivers the ability to game on-the-go for a lower-cost overall. Sure, you won’t have the true wireless earbuds or Switch-like design, but since this setup costs $74 instead of $99, you’ll keep an additional $25 in your pocket which can be spent on buying games and apps instead. Another option is the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller at $70 which also comes with four free months of Apple Arcade, making it a great all-in-one solution.

Speaking of mobile gaming, today’s best iOS app and game deals roundup just went live. There, you’ll find a wide range of titles to play while away from your desk, many of which are compatible with both controller options above.

More on the Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

