At $1.50 each, it’s hard to beat this 4-pack of colorful AirTag holders (All-time low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering four MoKo AirTag Holder Keychains for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having debuted for $13 back in May, these have more recently been selling in the range of $7 to $10. This equates to somewhere between 15-40% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If overpriced AirTag holders have kept you from adopting Apple’s exciting item tracker, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll get four keychains that are made of a “durable and premium TPU material” that is both sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Each holder is a different color, allowing you to coordinate nicely with whatever you want to track next. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if you routinely misplace your AirPods, perhaps you should consider putting today’s savings towards elago’s handy case at $7 Prime shipped. It’s available in a variety of colors and wields a carabiner that allows you to clip your beloved earbuds onto a belt loop, backpack, and so much more.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse at $42 alongside these highly-rated MacBook stands from $8.50. Other tech-related discounts worth considering range from Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus at $200 to a spacious leather desk pad for $11 Prime shipped. Finally, be sure to peek at our curated list of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps.

MoKo AirTag Holder Keychains features:

This protective case is compatible with Airtags 2021. Protect your air tag on the go!

Made from durable and premium TPU material, which is sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Protect your Airtag from shocks and scratches.

Translucent design features a simple and stylish style. Ideal for daily using. Key ring helps AirTag attachment easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!