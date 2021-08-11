Amazon offers adidas Kantan Backpack for $30.50 shipped (Reg $55), more

Amazon is currently offering the adidas Kantan Backpack in black for $30.50 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at up to $54 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This is a perfect option for back to school and traveling as well. It features a padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve as well as cushioned shoulder straps to help you carry your gear in comfort. Plus, this style has an array of pockets for organization and the leather detailing adds a luxurious touch. It’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Backpack that’s marked down to $19.54 and regularly is priced at $23. This is another Amazon all-time low and a fantastic option for heading back to school, especially for high school or college. It has a waterproof exterior that’s durable and can also fit a 15-inch MacBook as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Steep and Cheap Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Merrell, Salomon, and more.

adidas Kantan Backpack features:

When you need to bring your device along, this backpack is your go-to.

It’s built with a padded compartment for your laptop or tablet.

Interior and exterior pockets help keep you organized.

4 exterior pockets for your small items.

The padded shoulder straps are adjustable, so you can stay comfortable as you go from home to the office to that client meeting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!